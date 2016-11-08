PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 8

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Santander has launched another bid to buy branches owned by Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, bringing hope that the state-controlled bank will finally be able to divest the business. bit.ly/2eGpNvC

European competition watchdogs have asked the government to spell out what promises it made to Nissan motor Co Ltd to persuade the Japanese carmaker to continue with investment in Britain. bit.ly/2fz44n8

The Guardian

Sports Direct's efforts to rehabilitate its reputation after a year-long scandal over working practices took a farcical turn on Monday when the retailer was accused of secretly recording a group of MPs visiting its controversial warehouse. bit.ly/2fz7eHn

Tesco Bank was scrambling to restore services for customers on Monday after it admitted 40,000 customers had been affected by an online heist over the weekend when money was stolen from half the number of accounts targeted. bit.ly/2fz50YN

The Telegraph

Fever-Tree, the upmarket tonic water maker, has warned that it could pull manufacturing out of Britain if European tariffs become too "punitive". bit.ly/2fN7rf4

Sainsbury's has poached Poundland's boss, Kevin O'Byrne, to be its new chief financial officer, despite the discount retailer chain's new South African owners offering him £2.7 million to stay on. bit.ly/2fUhX3g

Sky News

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) is setting aside hundreds of millions of pounds to repay fees to business customers amid allegations of mistreatment by the state-backed lender. bit.ly/2fz7tSP

Taxi booking app Karhoo, which claims to have raised hundreds of millions of dollars and boasted just two months ago that it was bigger than Uber in the UK, is on the brink of crashing into administration amid a frantic search for new investment. bit.ly/2fz5aPB

The Independent

The UK Government has cast yet more uncertainty over whether workers will lose key employment rights after Brexit - including rules that protect employees during the takeover of British firms by foreign companies. ind.pn/2fz6iTs