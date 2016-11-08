BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT reports Q3 AFFO per unit $0.236
Nov 7 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Nov 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Santander has launched another bid to buy branches owned by Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, bringing hope that the state-controlled bank will finally be able to divest the business. bit.ly/2eGpNvC
European competition watchdogs have asked the government to spell out what promises it made to Nissan motor Co Ltd to persuade the Japanese carmaker to continue with investment in Britain. bit.ly/2fz44n8
The Guardian
Sports Direct's efforts to rehabilitate its reputation after a year-long scandal over working practices took a farcical turn on Monday when the retailer was accused of secretly recording a group of MPs visiting its controversial warehouse. bit.ly/2fz7eHn
Tesco Bank was scrambling to restore services for customers on Monday after it admitted 40,000 customers had been affected by an online heist over the weekend when money was stolen from half the number of accounts targeted. bit.ly/2fz50YN
The Telegraph
Fever-Tree, the upmarket tonic water maker, has warned that it could pull manufacturing out of Britain if European tariffs become too "punitive". bit.ly/2fN7rf4
Sainsbury's has poached Poundland's boss, Kevin O'Byrne, to be its new chief financial officer, despite the discount retailer chain's new South African owners offering him £2.7 million to stay on. bit.ly/2fUhX3g
Sky News
Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) is setting aside hundreds of millions of pounds to repay fees to business customers amid allegations of mistreatment by the state-backed lender. bit.ly/2fz7tSP
Taxi booking app Karhoo, which claims to have raised hundreds of millions of dollars and boasted just two months ago that it was bigger than Uber in the UK, is on the brink of crashing into administration amid a frantic search for new investment. bit.ly/2fz5aPB
The Independent
The UK Government has cast yet more uncertainty over whether workers will lose key employment rights after Brexit - including rules that protect employees during the takeover of British firms by foreign companies. ind.pn/2fz6iTs
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Nov 7 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
* Trilogy Energy Corp. announces financial and operating results for the nine months-ended september 30, 2016
* Q3 2016 consolidated (combined Twangiza and Namoya) gold production of 53,377 ounces, an increase of 53% from Q3 2015