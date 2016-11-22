PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 22

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Michael Sherwood, the most senior British executive at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, is to leave, bringing an end to a 30-year career that recently became embroiled in the BHS collapse. bit.ly/2fWCMbk

The amount of money in a bank that is safeguarded by the government is expected to be raised early in the new year after the Bank of England said on Monday it was considering restoring the deposit guarantee limit to 85,000 pounds ($106,190.50) only a year after it was cut 75,000 pounds. bit.ly/2fWCu4h

The Guardian

Citigroup Inc has replaced HSBC Holdings Plc and joined JPMorgan Chase & Co to top a list of banks potentially posing the greatest risks to the global financial system in, according to an annual ranking by the Financial Stability Board. bit.ly/2fWMeeA

Patients could be told to bring two forms of identification including a passport to hospital to prove they are eligible for free treatment under new rules to stop so-called health tourism. The most senior official in the Department of Health told MPs on Monday that he was looking at making hospitals check patients' papers to find out whether they should be paying, a proposal he admitted was "controversial". bit.ly/2fWJQoq

The Telegraph

Britain's aerospace industry is pitching for a slice of the 2 billion pounds pledged by Prime Minister Theresa May to boost science and technology research, saying the cash will help deliver high-skill, high-value jobs for the country. bit.ly/2fWGBNF

IBM Corp has committed to a multi-million pound project to build four new data centres in UK, the latest in a series of UK investments by major U.S. technology groups. bit.ly/2fWD4it

Sky News

Chesnara Plc, owner of Countrywide Assured, is in advanced talks to buy Legal & General Group Plc's Dutch operations, in the latest example of European insurance industry consolidation. bit.ly/2fWB89A

Prime Minister Theresa May has promised to cut business tax to the lowest level in the G20 but has come under fire for watering down plans to put workers on company boards. In a bold pledge in her first speech to a CBI conference, May suggested the government could cut corporation tax below the 15 percent promised by Donald Trump during his campaign. bit.ly/2fWN9vy

The Independent

Richard Branson's Virgin Group is to help bankroll a campaign set up in secret by Blairite former ministers and advisers to derail Brexit, according to an email seen by the Independent. ind.pn/2fWKTEE ($1 = 0.8004 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)