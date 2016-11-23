Nov 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Belgian industrial equipment supplier TVH Group NV launched a hostile bid for Lavendon Group Plc after its initial takeover approaches were rebuffed by the British company's largest shareholder. bit.ly/2fPAL3c

There is "zero chance" of British Airways operating any new domestic flights from an expanded Heathrow, said the head of the airline's parent company, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA. bit.ly/2fPEltT

The Guardian

Millions of families who are being charged hundreds of pounds by agencies to cover the supposed administrative costs of renting will be offered relief when the chancellor of the exchequer promises to ban letting fees. Philip Hammond will unveil the measure in the autumn statement on Wednesday alongside a 1.4 billion pounds ($1.74 billion) investment in affordable housing as he tries to deliver on Prime Minister Theresa May's promise to help families who are "just about managing." bit.ly/2g1guoY

Discount chains Aldi and Lidl have begun putting up the price of basic groceries, including milk and bananas, as the squeeze from the Brexit-driven fall in the value of the pound hits. bit.ly/2g1c9BU

The Telegraph

MPs have written to the Pensions Regulator to ask if assets owned by Philip Green, including his multi-million-pound super yacht, could be seized in order to pay the pensions of thousands of BHS workers. bit.ly/2fPAMDV

Hewden, the heavy machinery rental firm, has collapsed into administration after being hit by uncertainty following the EU referendum and after a desperate search for new funding failed. bit.ly/2g1fqRR

Sky News

Administrators to BHS have lodged a furious protest against a move to force them to begin liquidating the collapsed retailer within days, accusing its biggest creditor of jeopardising efforts to complete an orderly wind-down, according to a copy of a progress report obtained by Sky News. bit.ly/2g1czbH

The Independent

The UK government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc to below 8 percent as it continues progress towards fully privatising the bailed-out lender. ind.pn/2g1cMM1

($1 = 0.8050 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)