December 5, 2016 / 1:10 AM / in 9 months

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Prudential has begun a review of its 45 billion pounds ($57.05 billion) pension liabilities business in a move that could lead to the sale of the division and a potential restructuring of the entire company. bit.ly/2h8uqRF

* Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has struck a deal to pay about 40p a share to settle claims over its ill-fated rights issue in 2008 but has yet to reach settlement with thousands of retail investors. bit.ly/2gqcZIk

The Guardian

* Britain's information commissioner has reopened the file on construction industry blacklisting amid fears that the malpractice is still taking place. bit.ly/2gWjE0y

* AstraZeneca has said it will move some back office jobs from the UK to Costa Rica, Poland and Malaysia in a drive to cut costs following a slide in profits. bit.ly/2fZVCNx

The Telegraph

* Formula One is locked in a dispute with authorities in India over 41.1 million pounds of unpaid Grand Prix fees dating back to 2012, according to company documents. bit.ly/2g0jPDw

* The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), which regulates accountants, said Theresa May "should not waste this opportunity to modernise UK corporate governance". bit.ly/2gq5OA1

Sky News

* Sky News has learnt that Greenergy, which claims to transport a quarter of the road fuel used in the UK, has been in negotiations with the infrastructure group Brookfield for several months. bit.ly/2h7y2Dl

* Boris Johnson has outlined the four-point blueprint the government wants to achieve when it negotiates the UK's exit from the European Union (EU). bit.ly/2gWp8WG

The Independent

* Boris Johnson has risked igniting a row with Downing Street after revealing he believes international students should be exempt from the government's immigration figures. ind.pn/2fZ1EOm

* Arron Banks, United Kingdom Independence Party's biggest donor and one of the first Britons to meet Donald Trump after his election victory, has denied claims he offered a "bribe" to a major UK political party in exchange for support for his Leave.EU Brexit campaign. ind.pn/2g96tYU

($1=0.79 pounds)

Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

