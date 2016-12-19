The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Apple is set for a fight with the European Commission over a ruling that it must pay the Republic of Ireland more than 13 billion euros in tax, describing parts of the judgment as having "no basis in law". In submitting its formal appeal today against a ruling issued in August, the iPhone maker claims that the commission has misinterpreted both Irish and international law. bit.ly/2hXtAaG

The Guardian

- Talks aimed at averting strikes by British Airways cabin crew over Christmas will be held on Monday. Unite union members based at Heathrow are due to walk out on Christmas Day and Boxing Day in a dispute over pay. The row involves about 4,500 "mixed fleet" cabin crew who have joined BA since 2010. Unite says they are on lower wages than other staff, referring to the amount that recently hired staff receive as "poverty pay". bit.ly/2hXjsyT

The Telegraph

- Britain's science and technology industries are expected to lead another leap in hiring next year, in another vote of confidence in the economy following the Brexit vote, according to the Confederation of British Industry. bit.ly/2hXoknB

Sky News

- The largest shareholder in Formula One motor racing, CVC Capital Partners has launched an attempt to buy a slice of the insurer of pension schemes at Cadbury, Siemens and ICI. bit.ly/2hXjhUf

- Employers see a gloomy picture for jobs over the next few years amid uncertainty over Brexit, a new poll has found. The CBI/Pertemps employment trends survey showed firms still expected to grow jobs next year but that their longer term confidence in the labour market had been shaken. bit.ly/2hXg4Uz

The Independent

- Lidl was alerted to the harmful effects of a paint thinner chemical found in its gravy granules more than two weeks before it issued a public recall. The supermarket has recalled two batches of Kania Gravy Granules found to contain xylene, which occurs naturally in petroleum and crude oil, the Food Standards Agency said. ind.pn/2hXpxLG

(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Mary Milliken)