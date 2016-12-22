Dec 22 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- British car production accelerated to its highest level in
17 years in November amid rising domestic and international
demand. bit.ly/2i2F21I
- Meggitt has sold its weapons training target
provider to QinetiQ for 57.5 million pounds ($71.09
million). bit.ly/2i2Ce4L
The Guardian
- The UK government has pledged to give decent broadband
speeds to up to 600,000 homes via a new 400 million pounds
($494.52 million) funding pot. bit.ly/2i2E2uw
The Telegraph
- A Tunisian man wanted in connection with the deadly truck
attack on a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market had been
previously investigated over an earlier attack plot, a senior
German official has said. bit.ly/2i2y7FJ
- UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn is facing more than a
dozen resignations by MPs, Labour sources have said after a
backbencher quit and triggered a by-election the Conservatives
expect to win. bit.ly/2i2zkNt
Sky News
- The Polish driver of the lorry that ploughed into the
Berlin market was still alive after the attack and was shot dead
just before the hijacker fled, say reports. bit.ly/2i2vlAb
- The chair of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has
emerged as a surprise late candidate to lead the reconstituted
board of the BBC. bit.ly/2i2ATe1
The Independent
- Southern Railway is set to receive an unlikely "Christmas
bonus" despite months of travel chaos and commuter misery, union
bosses have said. ind.pn/2i2vDY1
- Rolls-Royce has denied reports that it avoided U.S.
sanctions by exploiting a loophole to sell equipment to Iran. ind.pn/2i2w0BT
($1 = 0.8089 pounds)
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew
Hay)