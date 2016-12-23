PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 23

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Bank of England Governor Mark Carney faces a bruising showdown with a group of influential MPs when an investigation into the Bank of England's use of monetary policy since the financial crisis is launched. bit.ly/2i0pNcn

- Barclays is being sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for alleged fraud over the sale of mortgage-backed securities before the financial crisis. bit.ly/2hYfanZ

The Guardian

- British Prime Minister Theresa May must explain why it took so long for the government to establish that British-made cluster bombs banned by an international treaty were dropped by Saudi Arabia in Yemen, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has said. bit.ly/2i0fkh6

- Fingerprints found inside the cabin of the truck that ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market match those of the fugitive suspect Anis Amri, Germany's federal prosecutor's office confirmed on Thursday night. bit.ly/2hgp7A7

The Telegraph

- Italy's ministers were in emergency session on Thursday night to thrash out the rescue terms for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, finally ending a financial soap opera that has dragged on for years and done enormous damage to the country. bit.ly/2ilcijW

Sky News

- Planned strikes by British Airways cabin crew on Christmas Day and Boxing Day have been cancelled. bit.ly/2i71dUG

- London Underground workers are to stage a 24-hour strike over pay from 6 p.m. on Jan. 8, according to RMT and TSSA unions.

The Independent

- Prince Charles has issued a warning over the "rise of populism" in a veiled apparent reference to the election of Donald Trump and increasingly hostile attitudes towards refugees in Europe. ind.pn/2h53UnT

- British Ministers of Parliament are considering a push for longer working hours for MPs next year, to give enough time to pass Brexit legislation in line with Theresa May's schedule. ind.pn/2hWTXe3