PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 12

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* British nuclear experts are to undertake a detailed study of a Chinese reactor design after ministers decided to go ahead with plans to construct a nuclear power station on the Essex coast. General Nuclear Services, an industrial partnership between French utility EDF and China General Nuclear Power Corporation, wants to construct the new Hualong One model of reactor at a site at Bradwell-on-Sea. bit.ly/2j8lqMO

* Norway began turning off analogue FM radio today, making it the first country in the world to move over to digital transmission despite public opposition. bit.ly/2j9lNH1

The Guardian

* The Bank of England looks set to upgrade its forecasts for the UK economy after admitting that some of the risks posed by the Brexit vote last June have now receded. bit.ly/2jkVyuw

* Prime Minister Theresa May has been urged to stop the Green Investment Bank being "killed off" by a sale to private firm Macquarie, amid fears the assets will be stripped and its environmental purpose abandoned. bit.ly/2j8miRq

The Telegraph

* Mining group Metal Tiger Plc plans to bring a taste of Thailand to London's Aim market, with the initial public offering of shares in a silver, lead and zinc venture. bit.ly/2iHvyZS

* Tullow Oil's founder and long-standing chief executive, Aidan Heavey will take up the position of chairman, the company has announced. bit.ly/2ieAY27

Sky News

* Tesco Plc's banking arm has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers to investigate a massive hacking attack- even as the accountancy firm remains the subject of a regulatory probe involving Britain's biggest retailer. bit.ly/2icSHXD

* A 1000 pounds ($1220) levy on businesses for hiring skilled workers from the European Union after Brexit is not being considered, Theresa May has insisted after Home Office minister Robert Goodwill raised the prospect of such a scheme. bit.ly/2id9AS6

The Independent

* Ferrero, the maker of Nutella, has hit back at claims that palm oil used in their hazelnut and chocolate spreads could cause cancer. The company has launched an advertising campaign in an attempt to reassure customers that its products are safe. ind.pn/2iGHeMo

($1 = 0.82 pounds)