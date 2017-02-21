PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 21

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Unilever Plc is facing calls to simplify its complex shareholder structure amid claims that its convoluted ownership could have helped scupper a proposed 115 billion pound deal with Kraft Heinz Co. bit.ly/2m68pSP

The business secretary, Greg Clark, pledged the government's "unbounded commitment" to protect jobs at Vauxhall on Monday amid fears for the British workforce if the business is sold. bit.ly/2m68GW3

The Guardian

Greece's bailout inspectors are returning to Athens to seek changes to the country's tax, pensions and labour market laws in a sign that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will give way to European pressure for deeper reforms. bit.ly/2m610CV

Bovis Homes Group Plc is to pay 7 million pounds ($8.72 million) to repair poorly built new homes sold to customers, raising fresh questions about the standards of new-build properties across the country and the regulation of the market. bit.ly/2m60CV1

The Telegraph

The European Commission wants Britain to be paying into EU projects for four years after it has signed a Brexit deal, with final payments continuing up until the end of 2023, the Daily Telegraph has learned. bit.ly/2m5Tx73

Volkswagen AG drivers affected by the "dieselgate" scandal have been left with no choice but to sue the company, according to lawyers acting for drivers. bit.ly/2m60apG

Sky News

Executives at Anglo American Plc, the FTSE-100 mining group, face the prospect of forfeiting millions of pounds in share awards following an investor revolt last year which helped provide impetus for a wider government crackdown on boardroom pay. bit.ly/2m5W410

The Independent

Global sales of UK food and drink have hit the 20 billion-pound mark for the first time in history, as the government prepares to ramp up its focus on international trade following UK's decision to leave the EU. ind.pn/2m5QT0S ($1 = 0.8030 pounds) (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)