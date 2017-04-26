PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 26

April 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has hit a brick wall in its attempt to resolve the U.S. investigation into its mis-sale of toxic mortgage securities because of changes at the Department of Justice since the election of President Donald Trump. bit.ly/2pguujt

Akzo Nobel NV attempted to trump activist investor Elliott Advisors as it denied its request for a shareholder vote on the removal of its chairman. bit.ly/2pg0RPy

The Guardian

McDonald Corp's is to offer 115,000 UK workers on controversial zero-hours contracts the option of moving to fixed contracts with a minimum number of guaranteed hours every week. bit.ly/2pg1nwY

The boss of Costa Coffee owner Whitbread Plc has welcomed the proposals being discussed to avoid labour shortages in cafes and restaurants following Brexit, such as the idea of "barista visas". bit.ly/2pgflyx

The Telegraph

Four UK construction hubs are being sought by Heathrow to allow components of its 16 billion pounds ($20.53 billion)expansion project to be built away from the airport. bit.ly/2pgjLWj

Research by risk consultancy Control Risks has found that a quarter of large companies spend less than $25 a year per staff member on compliance, and a similar proportion have five or fewer people in their compliance teams. bit.ly/2pgnTp6

Sky News

Confectionery giant Nestle SA is planning to cut 298 jobs in a shake-up of UK sites as it moves some production to Poland. The Swiss firm said the roles affected were mainly at plants in York and Fawdon, in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, with sites at Halifax and Girvan in Ayrshire also involved. bit.ly/2pgsBn7

Philip Green has complained of being used as a "political football" after MP Frank Field warned he might still be stripped of his knighthood despite his 363 million pounds BHS pension scheme settlement. bit.ly/2pgkpTJ

The Independent

The respected chair of the House of Commons Treasury Select Committee, Andrew Tyrie, will stand down from Parliament at the general election. ind.pn/2pgi4bi

Britain can make up for all of the exports that it will lose as a result of Brexit by building on underdeveloped links with countries such as India, Canada and Israel, according to think tank Open Europe. ind.pn/2pg2L2E