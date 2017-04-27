PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 27

April 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

At least seven international banks based in London have taken the decision to open offices in Frankfurt to beat trading restrictions in the wake of Brexit and a further 20 banks were in advanced talks on relocating some staff. bit.ly/2oNGckH

Ministers will not strip Go-Ahead Group Plc of the lossmaking and deeply troubled Thameslink-Southern rail franchise as they fear it would cause even more chaos for millions of commuters. bit.ly/2oNGlof

The Guardian

Deutsche Bank AG has warned that up to 4,000 UK jobs could be moved to Frankfurt and other locations in the European Union as a result of Brexit. bit.ly/2oNhjFW

Lloyds Banking Group Plc has appointed a retired high court judge to investigate its handling of fraud at its HBOS branch in Reading. The bank also announced that it will start making compensation payments next month to customers who lost out as a result of the incident. bit.ly/2oNJoNc

The Telegraph

The Queen's bank Coutts, high street giant Lloyds Banking Group and Secure Trust Bank Plc were the target of customers' ire after the firms racked up a record 3 million complaints in the second-half of last year, the latest data from the City regulator shows. bit.ly/2oNT0HA

A bid by the BBC to guarantee prominence for its programming in the on-demand era has been scuppered by the General Election. bit.ly/2oNBuU9

Sky News

UK insurance broker Swinton has announced it plans to axe 900 jobs by the end of this year as more people choose to renew their policies online. bit.ly/2oNBvYe

The asset management giant which operates in the UK under the Invesco Perpetual brand is plotting a $500 million takeover of Source, a London-based funds provider. bit.ly/2oNMcda

The Independent

European leaders should stop focusing on securing a hefty "divorce settlement" from the UK and start hammering out a post-Brexit a trade deal, Britain's leading business group will say on Thursday. ind.pn/2oNTY6G (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)