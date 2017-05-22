May 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Top law firm Edwin Coe is investigating allegations of fraud at Ve Interactive, the one-time tech “unicorn” whose backers included a member of Bananarama and Elton John’s husband. It looking into claims that millions of pounds were channelled from the online retail software developer into separate companies owned by its founder, David Brown, his ex-wife, and his girlfriend. bit.ly/2qFk4fA

- North Korea fired a medium-range ballistic missile today, the 10th such weapons test of the year and the second in a week. The launch, which was denounced by foreign governments, confirms Kim Jong-un’s determination to accelerate his missile programme and his indifference to threats of sanctions. bit.ly/2qFuCLK

The Guardian

- Shell shareholders including the Church of England, European pension funds and Dutch activists will send a signal to its board this week by voting for it to set new climate change goals. The challenge comes from a Dutch group of retail investors, who have tabled a resolution for Shell’s annual general meeting on Tuesday, asking the company to establish carbon emission reduction targets. bit.ly/2qFzZL2

The Telegraph

- A spat has blown up between British Airways and Heathrow over the airport’s hopes to increase domestic flights once it gets a third runway. Heathrow has written to the Government asking it to “ring-fence” a proportion for domestic flights of the extra take-off and landing slots created. bit.ly/2qFjheC

- Majority of Apple Pay tills in the UK can now accept mobile payments above 30 pounds($38.97), bringing the tech giant's vision of replacing the wallet a step closer. Jennifer Bailey, the head of Apple’s payments business, said over half of contactless payment terminals in the UK are now able to take Apple Pay transactions of any value. bit.ly/2qFg52I

Sky News

- Staffline is in detailed talks about a takeover of NHS Professionals even as a pre-election row rages over the privatisation of vital public services. Staffline, is one of two final bidders for NHS Professionals, which is valued at about 50 million pounds. bit.ly/2qFvS1p

- David Montgomery is close to securing tens of millions of pounds to fund an audacious takeover of the Express newspaper titles and the celebrity magazine OK! He asked for banks to pitch last week to secure a role in the potential purchase of Northern & Shell's media assets from the tycoon Richard Desmond. bit.ly/2qFlQNJ

The Independent

- Fast food chain Leon is planning to open its first U.S. outlets after securing a new 25 million pound investment. It plans to open its first U.S. restaurants in the second half of 2017. ind.pn/2qFwSCJ

($1 = 0.7698 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)