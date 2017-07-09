The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- External consultants have been drafted in by BT as
part of a cost-cutting drive aimed at rebuilding its reputation.
The telecoms group has been working with McKinsey to find
efficiency savings as it prepares to face shareholders at its
annual meeting on Wednesday. bit.ly/2txoVB8
- Santander has gone back on a plan to allow its
private British shareholders to take part in a 7.1 billion euro
capital-raising this month. Europe’s biggest bank, which has 1.4
million Britons among its shareholders, said that it was not
practicable to allow them to participate. bit.ly/2txaahy
The Guardian
- Wealthy hotel operator Surinder Arora, Chairman of Arora
Group has submitted plans for a third runway at Heathrow which
he claims would be 6.7 billion pounds cheaper than the airport’s
current scheme. bit.ly/2txhzNP
The Telegraph
- The BBC is considering a cull of its mobile apps in the
next phase of its rearguard action against the growing influence
of Netflix and Amazon. bit.ly/2txhMR7
- British specialist engineering services provider TP Group
is embarking on a fundraising to build up a 23.9 million
pound war-chest as it eyes acquisition targets in the defence,
aerospace and government sectors. bit.ly/2txzGmT
Sky News
- CBI is poised to name Tesco's Chairman John Allan
as its vice-president, a role that is expected to lead to him
taking over from Paul Drechsler next year. bit.ly/2txGYal
- Theresa May has been warned by the Confederation of
British Industry not to rush into Donald Trump's "bear hug" and
try to negotiate a free trade deal with the US too quickly. bit.ly/2twUrz0
The Independent
- British Airways is paying staff working normally the
bonuses that would have gone to their colleagues who are on
strike. ind.pn/2tx4Qei
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese)