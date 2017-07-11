July 11 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Hundreds of millions of pounds were erased from the value
of Carillion Plc shares today after it warned on
profits, parted ways with its chief executive and suspended its
dividend to save cash. (bit.ly/2u1SPi2)
* Talktalk Telecom Group Plc is hiring Kate Ferry
to replace Iain Torrens, who is stepping down from his post as
chief financial officer after two years. (bit.ly/2t7cTuQ)
The Guardian
* An aggressive tax avoidance scheme, linked to one of the
recruitment industry's highest-profile names, is being
liquidated in a move that could prevent HM Revenue and Customs
from recouping millions of pounds. (bit.ly/2v5oSu2)
* A drilling rig owned by P R Marriott Drilling Ltd,
Britain's largest onshore deep drilling company, has been
seriously vandalised, in a move seemingly intended to slow down
the country's embryonic shale industry. (bit.ly/2sIapDK)
The Telegraph
* The Bank of England has fired a shot across the bows of
lenders by warning it has detected a rise in risky creative
accounting, in a move that could spur worries firms are
returning to practices that sparked the financial crisis. (bit.ly/2uKKuwK)
* Shares in defence giant BAE Systems Plc have
risen after the High Court threw out a case trying to block arms
sales by British companies to Saudi Arabia. (bit.ly/2tFNABZ)
Sky News
* The top City advisers hired to find a buyer for
Co-operative Bank are in line for a 15 million pound
($19.31 million) payday despite the struggling lender turning to
its existing investors to bail it out. (bit.ly/2ubhX6j)
* Business leaders held separate talks with two Cabinet
ministers on Monday, offering a further indication that Theresa
May's chastened administration is determined to shake off its
perceived pre-election antipathy towards the private sector. (bit.ly/2tZHKhv)
The Independent
* UK consumer spending has fallen to its lowest levels in
nearly four years as rising living costs and stagnant wages
continue to squeeze household incomes, new figures show. June
rounded off the worst quarter for spending since the third
quarter of 2013, according to Visa's Consumer Spending Index. (ind.pn/2txoNlb)
($1 = 0.7767 pounds)
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)