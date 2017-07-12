July 12 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
*Pearson Plc has offloaded almost half of its
holding in Penguin Random House in a complex transaction that
means that the publisher can return 300 million pounds ($385.53
million) cash to shareholders. (bit.ly/2ufJmnF)
*HSBC Holdings Plc has said that France's plans to
loosen its employment rules make relocating there more
attractive. (bit.ly/2tKYaHV)
The Guardian
*Britain's economy will lose momentum both this year and
next as the squeeze on living standards caused by higher
inflation outweighs the benefits for exports of a cheaper pound,
Standard & Poor's has predicted. (bit.ly/2uMPa5e)
*Lloyds Bank is to radically change the way it charges for
overdrafts on its 20 million accounts, including those at
Halifax and Bank of Scotland, in a move it claims will leave
most customers better off – although one in 10 could pay
significantly more. (bit.ly/2uOWv4c)
The Telegraph
*Discount fashion chain Store Twenty One, has gone into
liquidation, resulting in the loss of 900 jobs. (bit.ly/2sNT3Fq)
*Amec Foster Wheeler Plc is being investigated by
the Serious Fraud Office over its dealings with Unaoil over
possible bribery and corruption through payments to middlemen.
(bit.ly/2u6qjvF)
Sky News
*Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JP Morgan Chase & Co
, says the scale of the bank's operations in London can
effectively be decided by the EU after Brexit. (bit.ly/2uOF57T)
*Marks & Spencer Group Plc Chief Executive Steve
Rowe said his turnaround plan for the retailer was on track as
its sales decline slowed in the first quarter and it scaled back
discounting and end-of-season offers. (bit.ly/2tDm8Gr)
The Independent
*French bank Societe Generale could move 400
banking jobs from London to Paris as a result of Brexit, chief
executive Frederic Oudea has said. (ind.pn/2t0HbnP)
*German discount supermarket chain Aldi is creating 4,000
new jobs in the UK, a move that will deal a sharp blow to some
of the UK's biggest retailers who have suffered from fierce
competition for market share. (ind.pn/2tIWdLW)
($1 = 0.7781 pounds)
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)