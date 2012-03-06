FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - British business press - March 6
March 6, 2012 / 4:50 AM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - British business press - March 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Times

PRINT ROOM SCAM INSIDER TRADERS MADE 1 MLN STG

An alleged insider-trading ring made more than 1 million pounds ($1.59 million) using secret share tips stolen from the printing rooms of two of the City’s biggest investment banks, a court heard yesterday.

MISYS NO LONGER UNLOVED

Misys, jilted at the altar last year after a lengthy takeover offer from a American beau collapsed, has suddenly become the belle of the ball. Three suitors are circling the British banking software company, with CVC, working hand-in-hand with the Misys shareholder ValueAct Capital, the latest to declare an interest in a takeover.

The Telegraph

GLENCORE HEAD DEFENDS HIS DIVIDEND PAYMENT

Glencore Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg has hit back at criticism over the $109 million (69 million pounds) payout he will receive through the commodity trading giant’s decision to pay a 10 cents a share final dividend.

NEWCASTLE UNITED SETTLES TAX DISPUTE

Newcastle United has become the latest Premiership club to settle its tax dispute with HM Revenue & Customs over the payment of image rights to players. The club, owned by Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley, will disclose the agreement this week when it announces upbeat full-year results.

MANUFACTURERS WANT VISION FOR GROWTH FROM OSBORNE

Business leaders are increasing the pressure on the chancellor to give higher priority to a growth plan for stimulating the economy in the run-up to the Budget.

The Guardian

NISSAN CREATES 2,000 NEW JOBS IN UK

Nissan will build its new compact car at its factory in Sunderland, creating 2,000 jobs and providing a major boost to one of the regions hardest hit by recession and spending cuts, the company said.

SPAIN IGNORES NEW EU FISCAL PACT

Spain was on a collision course with the European Commission on Monday night after Brussels fired a warning shot at the austerity-racked country for planning to overshoot its budget deficit targets.

The Independent

SERVICES SLOWDOWN MAKES MORE QE LIKELY

A February wobble for the UK’s powerhouse services firms on Monday raised the chances that the Bank of England’s rate-setters will be forced to print more money to aid an uncertain recovery.

BP SHARES LIFTED BY SETTLEMENT

Shares in BP on Monday rose by nearly 2 percent as the City digested the oil major’s 4.9 billion pound settlement with restaurants, fishermen, hotel owners and other businesses and individuals affected by the Gulf of Mexico disaster.

0 : 0
