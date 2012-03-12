PRESS DIGEST - British business press - March 12

The Times
British motoring groups are preparing a last-ditch plea to finance minister George Osborne to spend a windfall from soaring oil prices and VAT at petrol stations on easing the misery for drivers.
UK BANKS IN DENIAL OVER FAILURES, SAYS BOE‘S KING
Governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King has launched a fresh attack on Britain’s banks, saying they are in denial about public anger at their behavior.
The Telegraph
The British finance ministry was under pressure on Sunday to conduct a full inquiry into a potential mis-selling scandal which has seen hundreds of small businesses, including a fish and chip shop, buying complex and costly financial derivatives.
UK‘S CABLE RAILS AT EXTRADITION TREATY
British Business Secretary Vince Cable has said that Britain’s controversial extradition treaty with the United States is “wrong in principle” and should be reformed.
SMALL FIRMS’ CONFIDENCE ON THE RISE
Britain’s finance minister George Osborne has received a welcome boost ahead of this month’s Budget as it emerged that confidence among Britain’s small businesses has risen for the first time in a year.
The Guardian
Britain’s manufacturing industry could receive a shot in the arm if the British engineering group GKN succeeds in a planned swoop on Sweden’s largest aerospace company that could value it at up to 800 million pounds ($1.26 billion).
The Independent
Royal Bank of Scotland and former directors including ex-chief executive Fred Goodwin and ex-chairman Tom McKillop have been hit with a 2.4 billion pound ($3.77 billion) legal claim from angry investors in the taxpayer bailed out bank.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is in talks with a leading banker at UBS as it seeks a senior figure to salvage its badly hit corporate broking arm.