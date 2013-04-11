PRESS DIGEST - British Business - April 12

April 12 (Reuters) - The Telegraph

CYPRUS BAILOUT COST SURGES TO 23 BLN EUROS The financial crisis ravaging Cyprus deepened on Thursday after the cost of the country’s bailout surged from 17.5 billion euros to 23 billion euors - larger than the size of the country’s economy. ()

FORMER KPMG PARTNER SCOTT LONDON ‘GIVEN ROLEX AND CASH FOR INSIDE INFORMATION’ Former KPMG partner Scott London has been charged with passing on inside information about clients to a golfing partner in exchange for cash, a Rolex watch, dinners and tickets to shows. ()

The Guardian

STANDARD LIFE SHOCKS BP AGM WITH VOTE AGAINST PAY AND BONUSES One of the City’s biggest institutional investors calls on BP to ‘raise its game’ as it votes against remuneration report. ()

ENRC SPLITS WITH US LAW FIRM OVERSEEING CORRUPTION INQUIRY Move piles pressure on Eurasian Natural Resources Corp as inquiries into Kazakh and African operations rumble on. ()

The Times

MARC BOLLAND UNDER PRESSURE TO LIFT M&S BACK INTO FASHION A further fall in the sale of clothes and other merchandise at Marks & Spencer is set to increase pressure on Marc Bolland, its chief executive. ()

The Independent

ABRAMOVICH TO MISS OUT ON $77.5M AS EVRAZ DITCHES DIVIDEND Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich missed out on a cheque for $77.5 million as Evraz the Russian steel company in which he is the biggest shareholder scrapped its final dividend. ()