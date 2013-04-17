PRESS DIGEST - British Business - April 18

April 18 (Reuters) - The Telegraph

TESCO WILL LEARN ‘HUGE LESSONS’ FROM US FAILURE, SAYS PHILIP CLARKE The chief executive of Tesco, Philip Clarke, has said the retailer will learn “huge lessons” from the failure of its U.S. business Fresh & Easy. ()

GLOBAL ECONOMY FACES ‘CHRONIC’ CRISIS IF REFORMS ARE NOT COMPLETED, WARNS IMF A growing trend towards excessive risk-taking and lack of action to repair broken bank balance sheets could trigger a “chronic” new phase in the financial crisis, the International Monetary fund has warned. ()

The Guardian

STUDENTS SAY LSE HAS PLACED THEM AT ‘MORE RISK’ FROM NORTH KOREA Six students back Panorama documentary and accuse university of exposing them to greater danger by going public. ()

The Times

UNEMPLOYMENT JUMPS TO 7.9 PCT Unemployment has risen for the second consecutive month, while average pay increases are at their weakest on record. ()

The Independent

BURBERRY REPORTS SALES BOOST THANKS TO CHINESE SHOPPERS British luxury brand Burberry allayed fears of a sales slowdown in China after announcing forecast-beating results. ()