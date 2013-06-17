FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - British Business - June 18
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2013 / 11:31 PM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - British Business - June 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

VODAFONE FACES BIDDING WAR FOR KABEL DEUTSCHLAND AS LIBERTY GLOBAL MAKES BID U.S. cable television empire Liberty Global Plc has made an offer for Kabel Deutschland, raising the prospect of a bidding war with Vodafone VOD.L> ()

AA COULD BE SOLD OFF AND SAGA FLOATED AFTER 4 BLN STG REFINANCING British motoring services firm AA has announced a 4 billion pound refinancing that could see it sold off from its parent company and travel company Saga floated on the stock market. ()

Sky News

LLOYDS TO HIT BACK OVER BRANCH SALE CLAIMS The chairman and chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group will hit back on Tuesday at claims that they succumbed to political pressure to sell a major branch network to the Co-operative. ()

The Guardian

EUROPE AND US LAUNCH PLANS FOR AMBITIOUS TRANSATLANTIC TRADE DEAL David Cameron says successful deal would add up to 100 billion pounds to the EU economy and 85 billion pounds to US economy. ()

The Times

FRENCH PLOT PUTS CAMERON‘S G8 TRADE TALKS IN JEOPARDY a row over subsidised French films threatened to sour the launch of ambitious transatlantic trade talks aimed at boosting the British economy by 10 billion pounds a year. ()

SFO READY TO PROSECUTE OVER RATE-RIGGING The Serious Fraud Office is preparing to push ahead with the first criminal prosecution for alleged Libor-rigging in Britain by charging a former UBS and Citigroup trader as early as this week, according to reports.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.