PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 28

March 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

ENERGY BOSS WARNS OF BLACKOUTS AS COMPETITION PROBE ‘STOPS INVESTMENT IN POWER PLANTS’

The boss of Britain's biggest energy company has warned households they face an "increasing risk" of blackouts because of an investigation into whether the industry is ripping off consumers. (link.reuters.com/fah97v)

ROLLS-ROYCE AWARDED $1.1 BLN ENGINE DEAL

Rolls-Royce has been awarded a $1.1 billion deal from All Nippon Airways to provide engines for the troubled Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. (link.reuters.com/gah97v)

GATWICK AGREES SEVEN-YEAR PRICING DEAL WITH EASYJET

Gatwick has agreed a seven-year pricing deal with its biggest customer, easyJet, after being freed up by the UK's airports regulator to strike agreements directly with airlines. (link.reuters.com/hah97v)

PENSIONS CRISIS WARNING IF SCOTLAND VOTES YES

A new directive from the European Commission has confirmed that the private pensions of hard-working Scots will become "much more expensive" unless Scotland remains part of the UK, according to experts. (link.reuters.com/vaj97v)

The Guardian

SCOTTISH BANKS WARNED ON INDEPENDENCE

Scotland's financial services and banking industry would face a long and costly period of disruption if there were a 'yes' vote for independence, the sector's Scottish trade body has warned. (link.reuters.com/xyh97v)

LONDON CITY AIRPORT RUNWAY CLOSED AFTER PLANE ENGINE ‘BLEW UP’

An engine blew up on an airliner seconds before it was due to leave London City airport, a passenger has said. Four people needed treatment for minor injuries after Geneva-bound LX437 with 74 passengers and four crew on board suffered an engine problem, airport authorities added. (link.reuters.com/dyh97v)

EC APPROVES TAX BREAKS FOR VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

The video game industry has won a seven-year battle to claim government tax breaks. The European Commission has agreed to extend the credits, which are already available to film and theatre productions, allowing games makers to claim back 25 percent of their qualifying production costs. (link.reuters.com/cej97v)

The Times

BANK RAISES ALARM OVER NEW HOUSE PRICE BUBBLE

The number of borrowers being offered dangerously large mortgages is at an all-time high, the Bank of England has warned. (link.reuters.com/waj97v)

AMERICANS CONSIDER SELLING THAMES SITE

One of London's best development sites, a stretch of the Thames between Tate Modern and Blackfriars Bridge, could be put up for sale by U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group.(link.reuters.com/kaj97v)

MORRISONS BOSS GIVES UP BONUS AS PROFITS CRASH

Morrisons's chief executive has waived his bonus for a second year running and become the latest blue-chip boss to renounce a pay reward after the supermarket chain suffered torrid trading. (link.reuters.com/xaj97v)

The Independent

ED MILIBAND PLEDGES TO SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESSES WITH RAFT OF NEW MEASURES

Ed Miliband is to answer critics who claim that Labour is "anti-business" by promising that his party would give new rights to small companies and the self-employed if it wins power. (link.reuters.com/bej97v)

INSURERS WARN OVER GOVERNMENT CAP ON PENSION PLAN CHARGES

The planned cap on charges on workplace pensions will drive small schemes out of business and give workers less financial freedom, insurers warned on Thursday. (link.reuters.com/zaj97v) (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)