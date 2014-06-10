PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 10

June 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker scotch whisky, has cut around 200 head office and regional jobs as its new chief executive, Ivan Menezes, cracks down on costs. (link.reuters.com/cuc99v)
Time Warner is close to buying a large stake in Vice Media that would value the alternative media company at between $2 billion and $3 billion. (link.reuters.com/rad99v)
The Guardian
THREATS TO SUE OVER TALL STOREYS OF 100 MLN STG LONDON TOWER
Credit Suisse may face legal action over Irish investor Tom Ryan's failed development bid for a 1980s office block in Canary Wharf. (link.reuters.com/duc99v)
Lloyds Banking Group has underlined its determination to entice investors to back the stock market flotation of TSB by pricing shares in the new bank below its own valuation of the 631 branch network. (link.reuters.com/sad99v)
The Times
The board of Sports Direct has reignited a row with its minority investors over executive rewards by creating a 200 million pound ($335.82 million) bonus fund that conceals a likely payout for Mike Ashley, its billionaire founder. (link.reuters.com/tad99v)
TESCO BLOWS OUT THE BANKING INDUSTRY‘S ‘SMOKE AND MIRRORS’
Tesco has thrown down the gauntlet to the high street banks by launching its first current account, paying interest of 3 per cent and promising to eschew the industry's "smoke and mirrors" charging tactics. (link.reuters.com/guc99v)
The boss of SSP played down recent "blips" in the stock market yesterday as the airport catering specialist served up appetising profits in advance of a possible 2 billion pound flotation. (link.reuters.com/fuc99v)
The Independent
Website domain company GoDaddy said late on Monday it has filed papers with regulators for an initial public offering of shares. (link.reuters.com/vad99v)
The company behind coffee shops, food stores and restaurants at airports and train stations is hoping to cash in on Transport for London's plans to install retailers in soon- to-be empty ticket offices at Underground stations. (link.reuters.com/wad99v) ($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)