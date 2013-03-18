FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - British Business - March 18
#Market News
March 18, 2013 / 1:30 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - British Business - March 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - The Telegraph

TRADERS BRACED FOR MARKET TURBULENCE AMID BAILOUT CHAOS IN CYPRUS Traders are braced for a turbulent day on European stock markets as leaders in Brussels and Nicosia try to secure a bailout for Cyprus amid a storm of controversy. HELICOPTER RESCUE POISED FOR PRIVATISATION Britain’s privatisation programme is stepping up a gear with the imminent award of a 3-billion-pound helicopter outsourcing contract and further progress on the sale of the government’s 3-billion-pound stake in nuclear fuels group Urenco. NEWSPAPER GROUPS THREATEN TO BOYCOTT NEW PRESS REGULATOR Owners of Sun, Telegraph and Daily Mail say they may set up own watchdog if government opts for statutory underpinning. The Guardian

OSBORNE PLOUGHS ON WITH AUSTERITY AS RIVALS SHARPEN THEIR KNIVES David Cameron gives support to chancellor, saying that there will be no turning back from deficit cuts.

The Times

QATARIS PLAN 8 BLN STG SWOOP ON M&S One of the Middle East’s richest investment funds is seeking partners to launch an 8-billion-pound ($12.10 billion) bid for Marks & Spencer, the FTSE 100 high street retailer.

The Independent

BSkyB is eyeing a move into local news that would pitch Rupert Murdoch’s broadcasting giant into competition with regional newspaper groups such as Trinity Mirror and Johnston Press.

