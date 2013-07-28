PRESS DIGEST - Sunday British Business - July 28

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

The Sunday Times:

BARCLAYS EYES 4 BLN STG SHARE SALE Barclays Plc is plotting a possible 4 billion pound ($6.1 billion) shares sale in an attempt to answer the Bank of England’s concerns over its financial strength.

Investors were sounded out last week on a potential rights issue by advisers acting for the bank.

STEMCOR MINES IN TATA‘S SIGHTS Tata Steel is eyeing the Indian iron ore assets of Stemcor, the troubled steel trader owned by the family of Margaret Hodge, the British Labour MP.

Stemcor is one Britain’s biggest privately-owned businesses with 5.1 billion pounds ($7.8 billion) of sales.

Last week, Reuters reported that JSW Steel, India’s third-largest steelmaker, had joined at least three other parties interested in the assets.

MONARCH CIRCLES NIELSON Monarch, the cut-price airline, is thought to be among a handful of bidders vying to buy Nielson, the ski and sailing holiday business, from Thomas Cook.

CALL TO AXE AIRPORTS ADVISER Sir Howard Davies is under pressure to remove one of the five experts who sits on the Airports Commission he heads over allegations of conflict of interest.

The Stop-Stansted Expansion campaign has warned it will take legal action to remove Geoff Muirhead from the panel advising the government on options for expanding Britain’s airport capacity unless he steps down within 14 days.

Muirhead spent 24 years at Manchester Airports Group and was chief executive when he retired in 2010. The company now owns Stansted Airport.

SINGAPORE JOINS URENCO PURSUIT Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi are considering making a bid for European nuclear fuel maker Urenco.

Britain wants to privatise its one-third stake in uranium enrichment firm Urenco. German utilities E.ON and RWE , who together own a third, also want to sell, but the Dutch government is debating what to do with its 33 percent stake. Sunday Telegraph

AVIVA IN TALKS WITH JARDINE TO EXPAND IN ASIA British Insurer Aviva is in negotiations to broker a deal with a division of Asia-focused conglomerate Jardine Matheson which will lead to a fresh assault on Indonesia and other fast-growing Asian economies.

Mark Wilson, Aviva’s chief executive, is understood to be in talks with Indonesia’s Astra International, an affiliate of Jardine.

RBS INSIDER LEADS RACE FOR TOP JOB Ross McEwan, Royal Bank of Scotland’s retail banking head, is in pole position to be named as chief executive of the state-backed bank.

CVC REFINANCES FORMULA 1 LOAN Private equity firm CVC has refinanced a $2.5 billion loan with Royal Bank of Scotland and Goldman Sachs to reduce the borrowing costs of Formula 1, the motor sport series it controls.

Reuters reported on Saturday that Formula One had moved closer to a new seven-year commercial agreement, seen as key to any future flotation, after rights holders and the governing FIA said they had signed a preliminary document setting out the final steps.

OSBORNE ON EDF CHARM OFFENSIVE British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne has written to the board of French energy giant EDF to express his commitment to the UK’s nuclear programme.

The Sunday Telegraph understands that the aim was to tell the company that EDF’s proposed Hinkley Point C reactor in Somerset would be eligible for 10 billion pounds worth of financing guarantees.