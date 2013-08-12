FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - British Business - Aug 12
August 12, 2013 / 12:45 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST - British Business - Aug 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

CO-OP FACING BATTLE TO JUSTIFY UNPAID BONUSES

The Co-operative Bank is facing a new strain on its creaking finances as fund managers step up their fight for bonuses they were not paid last year. ()

WATCHDOG IS URGED TO INVESTIGATE GREEN “TAXES”

Britain’s biggest consumer body has called on the National Audit Office to launch a full-scale investigation into whether households are being ripped off by the soaring green levies on their energy bills. ()

The Telegraph

COMPANIES SPURN UK OVER TAXATION, SAYS DELOITTE BOSS The head of Deloitte has said the Government should stop “playing to the gallery” on the issue of corporate taxation if it wants to attract large multi-national companies to the UK.()

YOU MUST ACCEPT FRACKING FOR THE GOOD OF THE COUNTRY, DAVID CAMERON TELLS SOUTHERNERS

David Cameron to insist that people living in the south of England must accept fracking, as he sets out his argument for the controversial way of extracting gas in his strongest terms yet. ()

The Guardian

JP MORGAN TO FACE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL INVESTIGATIONS OVER MORTGAGES

The investigations come amid a battery of other probes into the banking giant’s business from federal and state regulators.()

Sky News

LABOUR ATTACKS TESCO OVER FOREIGN STAFF

A major Labour speech is derailed as the supermarket giant angrily rejects the suggestion it recruits cheap foreign labour.

