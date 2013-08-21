FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 21
#Market News
August 21, 2013 / 12:46 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

KATE BOSTOCK HEADS TO COAST Kate Bostock, the former head of clothing at Marks & Spencer , is returning to the high street as the new chief executive of Coast after a brief spell at online fashion retailer Asos.

()

HMV PENSION FUND AMONG CREDITORS SET TO LOSE 250 MLN STG The HMV pension fund is among a collection of creditors set to lose more than 250 million pounds after the collapse of the entertainment retailer into administration earlier this year.

()

The Guardian

GLENCORE PROFIT HIT BY $7.6 BILLION XSTRATA WRITEDOWN Commodities trader reports 39 percent drop in half-year profits as it books $7.6 billion writedown following merger with Xstrata.

()

The Times

EMPLOYERS’ DELAY HANDS STAFF APRIL BONUS TAX BREAK

Companies delayed bonus payments of up to 1.7 billion pounds until April to help staff to avoid paying the 50 percent rate of income tax, official figures showed.

()

Sky News

TAX OFFICE WARNS FOOTBALL CLUBS OVER LOW PAY Britain’s tax authority HMRC has told football clubs to pay ballboys and mascots the minimum wage - or face prosecution and fines of up to 5,000 pounds.

