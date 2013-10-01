FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 2
October 1, 2013 / 11:46 PM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

PROFIT IS NOT A DIRTY WORD, SAYS CAMERON

Profit is not a dirty word, David Cameron will say today, as he mounts a passionate defence of big business.

ROYAL MAIL SET TO DEBUT AT 340P, SAY BOOKMAKERS

Spread-betting firms operating a so-called grey market in Royal Mail shares - a bet on what the price will be at the close of its debut day’s trading on Friday week - were indicating last night that the shares could hit 340 pence.

The Telegraph

REGULATORS TO HAVE POWER TO EJECT BANK BOSSES UNDER STRESS TEST PLANS Bank bosses could be ejected by regulators if they fail to bullet-proof their companies against economic shocks.

The Guardian

BANKERS FACE JAIL TERM FOR ‘RECKLESS MISCONDUCT’ Government’s proposed new offence could mean term of up to seven years, although reform bill not expected until 2014.

POUNDLAND TO OPEN 500 NEW UK STORES AND EXPAND INTO MAINLAND EUROPE Discount retailer likely to float on London stock exchange next year in wake of 15 percent sales rise.

