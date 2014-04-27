PRESS DIGEST-Sunday British Business - April 27

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday. Reuters has not independently verified these media reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Sunday Telegraph

TESCO TO BOLSTER BOARDROOM

Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco is looking to add additional retail experience to its board to address concerns about its performance, highlighted by recent disappointing results.

BSKYB OVERHAULS SET-TOP BOXES

BSkyB is preparing a major overhaul of its set-top box technology to tackle the threat to its subscription business from Internet-based television services from the likes of Amazon , Apple and Google.

BETTING SHOPS FACE LOCAL VETOES

The government is to hand local councils the power to veto the opening of betting shops in their towns, dealing a blow to bookmakers including Ladbrokes and William Hill.

The Sunday Times

RBS STOKES PAY ROW WITH NEW ‘BONUS’ SCHEME

Royal Bank of Scotland is to hand its top executives millions of pounds in no-strings-attached “allowances” in an effort to sidestep new curbs on banker bonuses.

CITY UK BACKS BRITAIN IN EUROPE

City UK, the trade body for financial services, is to come out strongly in favour of Britain staying in the European Union, saying that leaving would present “very significant risks”.

MORRISONS FACES 160 MLN STG KIDDICARE HIT

Grocer Morrisons is facing a 160 million pound ($267 million) hit from its botched takeover of Kiddicare, the babycare retailer.

The Sunday Express

GOVERNMENT TO SELL 999 TELECOMS CONTRACT

The Home Office has put out to tender the 1.2 billion pound ($2 billion) contract to provide telecommunications to the 999 emergency services. Vodafone, O2, EE , Motorola and incumbent Airwave are all expected to bid. ($1 = 0.5948 British Pounds) (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Goodman)