PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 6

June 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

SAFETY DEVICE ON BP GULF OF MEXICO RIG WASN‘T TESTED PROPERLY

A U.S. board's investigation into BP's Gulf of Mexico oil spill has concluded that a last-ditch safety device on the underwater well had multiple failures, was not tested properly and still poses a risk for many rigs drilling today. (link.reuters.com/nep89v)

ELEVEN THROWN OUT OF G4S AGM AFTER PALESTINE PROTEST

Protesters angry at G4S's business interests in Israel and Palestine have disrupted the security company's annual meeting. Guards removed 11 human rights activists from the AGM, which was being held in a conference room at the Excel Centre, London, on Thursday. (link.reuters.com/kep89v)

NEW LEGAL ACTION IN THALIDOMIDE SCANDAL

A new legal action has been launched against the manufacturers of thalidomide, the morning sickness drug which caused harrowing birth defects, on behalf of eight British sufferers claiming they have never received full compensation. (link.reuters.com/pep89v)

ZOOPLA SETS IPO PRICE RANGE AS FLOTATION FLURRY CONTINUES

Online property site Zoopla IPO-ZPGL.L is the latest company to test the strength of London's flotation market after it unveiled the price range for its upcoming listing. (link.reuters.com/rep89v)

The Guardian

MORRISONS’ FORMER CHAIRMAN ACCUSES MANAGEMENT OF RUINING SUPERMARKET

The former chairman of Morrisons has launched an extraordinary public tirade against the supermarket's leadership, describing the chief executive's strategy as "bullshit" and warning that the business founded by his father had been ruined. (link.reuters.com/tep89v)

ASOS SHARES PLUMMET AFTER PROFITS WARNING

When it first launched under the name As Seen on Screen, ASOS was an online retail ingenue whose title referred to clothing first glimpsed on Hollywood stars, models and celebrities, then rapidly reproduced for trend-hunting consumers.

But on Thursday the stock market turned its lens on the leading light of British e-commerce and sent its shares plummeting by 31 percent as a shock profit warning wiped 1.2 billion pounds ($2.01 billion) off its value. (link.reuters.com/vep89v)

SERIOUS FRAUD OFFICE LOOKING INTO CURRENCY MARKET MANIPULATION CLAIMS

Britain's Serious Fraud Office is examining information related to a global investigation into the possible manipulation of currency markets, although it has yet to open a criminal investigation. (link.reuters.com/wep89v)

The Times

THAMES WATER ORDERED TO PAY 86 MLN STG IN PENALTIES FOR FLOODS MISREPORTING

Thames Water is to stump up a reparations package of 86 million pounds to customers after admitting to misspending money to shore up its sewer system and misleading the regulator. (link.reuters.com/zep89v)

INMARSAT TO END EXECUTIVES’ QUIET TIME WITH PLANS FOR IN-FLIGHT BROADBAND

British satellite operator Inmarsat has announced plans to connect European airline passengers to the Internet, allowing the same sort of telecommunications connectivity, in-flight 4G coverage and broadband speeds that many residents on the ground in large parts of Scotland are still crying out for. (link.reuters.com/bup89v) ($1 = 0.5956 British pounds) (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)