PRESS DIGEST-SUNDAY BRITISH BUSINESS - OCT 19

The Sunday Times

SHIRE ON HUNT FOR ACQUISITIONS AFTER ABBVIE DEAL COLLAPSE

Drugmaker Shire is examining a multi billion-pound swoop on an American rival after U.S. firm AbbVie pulled out of its proposed $55 billion takeover of the group. Rare diseases specialist NPS and Cubist, which makes a treatment for superbug MRSA, could be among potential targets.

SIERRA LEONE SEEKS HELP FOR SAVE LONDON MINING

Sierra Leone’s finance minister flew into London this weekend to meet prospective buyers of London Mining, which is to enter administration. The company, which owns the Marampa mine in Sierra Leone, has been battling high costs, a sharp drop in iron prices and the impact of the Ebola virus on operations in West Africa.

FITNESS FIRST TO SELL GERMAN CLUBS

Gym chain Fitness First, owned by Oaktree Capital, is in talks to sell its 80 clubs in Germany for about 200 million pounds, the latest stage of a big restructuring at the company.

INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDS LINE UP FOR EUROSTAR

A number of infrastructure funds are teaming up to buy the British government’s 40 percent stake in Eurostar, worth a possible 300 million pounds. Potential bidders include Singapore’s GIC together with EDF Invest of France and Canada’s CDPQ with British pensions fund, Universities Superannuation Scheme.

EXPONENT CONSIDERS SELLING QUORN IN 300 MLN STG DEAL

Private equity firm Exponent is considering a sale of Quorn, a manufacturer of meat substitute products, which could be valued at around 300 million pounds. Nestle, which reportedly came close to buying the brand in 2011, could be among the suitors.

GREENE KING MULLING IMPROVED BID FOR SPIRIT

Ale-maker Greene King is working on plans to make an improved offer of 700 million pounds for rival Spirit Pub Co ahead of a deadline on Tuesday. Spirit rejected a 661 million pound takeover approach from Greene King last month.

JAGUAR LAND ROVER IN TALKS TO CREATE U.S. PLANT

Luxury car-maker Jaguar Land Rover is in talks with several southern U.S. states about building a factory there, which would allow the company to tap into the second-largest car market, whilst avoiding high import tariffs and mitigating the impact of fluctuating currency rates.

U.S. INDUSTRIALIST TO GET TAXPAYER MONEY TO TAKE ON REFINERY

American tycoon Gary Klesch is poised to receive loan guarantees of 100 million pounds from Britain’s Treasury and a 10 million pound grant from the Welsh government to take over the Milford Haven oil refinery, which employs more than 400 staff.

The Sunday Telegraph

PRUDENTIAL BACKS 1 BLN STG TIDAL POWER PROJECT

Insurer Prudential is poised to become the cornerstone investor in a 1 billion pound tidal power station in Wales. Prudential, which has joined with five other British insurers and committed to invest 25 billion pounds in UK infrastructure projects in the next five years, is to inject up to 100 million pounds in the Swansea Bay Tidal power station.

OIL FIND EXPECTED IN SOUTHERN ENGLAND

Drilling results from an oil field in West Sussex, southern England, are expected this week, with one of its owners, Magellan Petroleum, predicting the site could hold 226.1 million barrels of oil equivalent, worth an estimated $3.4 billion.

NIGERIAN GENERAL AMASSES STAKE IN SCANDAL-HIT AFREN

An oil and gas explorer founded by a retired Nigerian general has become Afren’s biggest shareholder, with a 7.1 percent stake. The British company has sacked its chief executive, chief operating officer and two associate directors after an independent review into unauthorised payments found evidence of “gross misconduct”. (1 US dollar = 0.6214 British pound) (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Susan Thomas)