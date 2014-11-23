PRESS DIGEST-Sunday British Business - Nov 23

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday. Reuters has not independently verified these media reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Sunday Times COCA-COLA LASHES FIFA OVER WORLD CUP CORRUPTION Cola-Cola has become the first big World Cup sponsor to attack Fifa over the “disappointing” handling of its botched corruption investigation. The soft drinks brand’s financial backing is worth more than 300 million pounds ($470 million) to world soccer’s embattled governing body.

BANKS TO FLOAT AS OWNER QUITS THE UK Yorkshire and Clydesdale banks are advancing towards a stock market listing as their Australian owner prepares to exit Britain. National Australia Bank is reported to have appointed Morgan Stanley to lead the float, which could value the mortgage lenders at more than 2 billion pounds. BREAK-UP LOOMS FOR FOUR SEASONS CARE HOME EMPIRE Britain’s biggest care homes operator Four Seasons Health Care is to be broken up, bringing down the curtain on an acquisition spree that left it struggling under a mountain of debt. The company, which was bought by Terra Firma for 825 million pounds two years ago, looks after 20,000 patients in its 450 care homes and 60 hospitals. BETFAIR FOUNDER TO TAKE SEAT AT CHALLENGER BANK The founder of Britain’s biggest independent bookmaker is to become the chairman of a fast-growing challenger bank. Fred Done, who started the BetFair chain with his brother in 1967, is taking the helm at CardOne Banking. POUNDLAND PAYS OUT AS SUPERMARKETS CUT BACK Poundland is set to pay a dividend for the first time, illustrating the rise of discount retailers while the likes of Tesco and Sainsbury’s have cut returns to shareholders. The Sunday Telegraph TELECOMS GIANTS ROUND ON BT OVER BUSINESS BROADBAND A row has broken out between telecoms giants, with more than a dozen companies banding together to criticise BT’s dominant position in the business broadband market and accuse the regulator of failing to tackle competition issues. The coalition of providers to launch their attack this week includes EE , Sky, TalkTalk, Virgin Media and Vodafone. ARTISAN BAKERY DELAYS FLOTATION PLANS Gail’s Artisan Bakery, the London-based chain of upmarket cake and pastry shops, has put off plans for a stock market listing until the new year. M&S SUPPLIER TO QUIT FROZEN FOODS Kerry Foods, the maker of ready meals for supermarkets including Marks & Spencer, is looking to sell its frozen foods business to focus on its more profitable ingredients division. BREWER TAKING ON RIVAL WITH BRAZIL DEAL Brewing giant SABMiller is preparing to go head to head with Anheuser-Busch InBev in Brazil, the world’s second-biggest beer market, after agreeing a deal with a local brewer. BID SPOTLIGHT FALLS ON ASTRA AND S&N Two of Britain’s biggest healthcare companies, AstraZeneca and Smith & Nephew, will be pushed into the spotlight again this week with the expiry of bidding restrictions on their former suitors.

After a six-month cooling-off period, U.S. drugmaker Pfizer will be able to approach AstraZeneca again, while American orthopaedic company Stryker will also be allowed to return for Smith & Nephew. Sunday Express EAST COAST RAIL PRIVATISATION IMMINENT The Department for Transport is set to announce the privatisation of the East Coast Mainline this week, with a joint bid from Eurostar and Keolis understood to be the frontrunner. (1 US dollar = 0.6388 British pound)