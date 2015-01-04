PRESS DIGEST-Sunday British Business - Jan 4

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday.
Reuters has not independently verified these media reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sunday Times
U.S. private equity house Bain Capital is preparing a third takeover plan for car parts maker TI Automotive, City sources told the paper. The renewed bid could value TI at around 1.2 billion pounds.
Britain’s Ministry of Defence may cut its order for Type 26 frigates with BAE Systems to eight from 13 due to soaring costs, industry sources told the paper.
The sale of Goldman Sachs’ and Prudential’s 33.3 percent stake in Associated British Ports (ABP) has attracted at least three indicative bids from international suitors. City sources told the paper that Canada’s OPTrust was leading a bid with other funds, while Canada Pension Plan has submitted a rival offer as well as a group including 3i Infrastructure, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Kuwait’s Wren House Infrastructure.
Poundland Chief Executive Jim McCarthy told the Sunday Times he believes there is scope for 400 of Poundland’s Dealz stores to open in Spain after the successful launch of its first five shops in the country.
Sunday Telegraph
THREE SUPERMARKETS TO REVEAL POOR CHRISTMAS SALES THIS WEEK
Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer are expected to report sluggish Christmas sales this week, with supermarkets suffering from weak food sales and M&S struggling to turn around its clothing business.
Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Susan Thomas