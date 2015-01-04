PRESS DIGEST-Sunday British Business - Jan 4

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday.

Reuters has not independently verified these media reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Sunday Times

BAIN CAPITAL PREPARES RENEWED BID FOR TI AUTOMOTIVE

U.S. private equity house Bain Capital is preparing a third takeover plan for car parts maker TI Automotive, City sources told the paper. The renewed bid could value TI at around 1.2 billion pounds.

MOD MAY CUT FRIGATE ORDER WITH BAE SYSTEMS AS COSTS SOAR

Britain’s Ministry of Defence may cut its order for Type 26 frigates with BAE Systems to eight from 13 due to soaring costs, industry sources told the paper.

ABP STAKE SALE ATTRACTS AT LEAST THREE BIDS

The sale of Goldman Sachs’ and Prudential’s 33.3 percent stake in Associated British Ports (ABP) has attracted at least three indicative bids from international suitors. City sources told the paper that Canada’s OPTrust was leading a bid with other funds, while Canada Pension Plan has submitted a rival offer as well as a group including 3i Infrastructure, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Kuwait’s Wren House Infrastructure.

SCOPE FOR 400 POUNDLAND STORES IN SPAIN - CEO

Poundland Chief Executive Jim McCarthy told the Sunday Times he believes there is scope for 400 of Poundland’s Dealz stores to open in Spain after the successful launch of its first five shops in the country.

Sunday Telegraph

THREE SUPERMARKETS TO REVEAL POOR CHRISTMAS SALES THIS WEEK

Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer are expected to report sluggish Christmas sales this week, with supermarkets suffering from weak food sales and M&S struggling to turn around its clothing business.