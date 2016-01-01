PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 1

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The stock market has recorded its worst yearly performance since 2011 with the share prices of no fewer than 38 of 100 blue-chip companies ending the year lower than where they started. The FTSE 100 index fell for the second year running, outpaced by all main rivals including America, France, Germany, Japan and even China. (thetim.es/1JihukS)

- The value of the driverless car market is set to soar in the next four years as technology changes “the very concept of transport”. The “connected transport” system of automated vehicles, state-of-the-art car-sharing schemes and contactless payments on public transport will be worth 90 billion pounds ($132.73 billion) worldwide by 2020, according to PwC.

The Guardian

- Sports Direct International Plc has bowed to criticism of its working conditions by pledging 10 million pounds towards a staff pay rise, but Britain's largest trade union dismissed the response to revelations over controversial employment practices at the retailer as a "PR stunt". (bit.ly/1P3DyMN)

- More than 800 bankers in the United Kingdom were paid at least 1 million euros ($1.09 million) by four major United States investment banks in 2014. The regulatory disclosures by four banks - Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley , Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan Chase & Co - expose the number of financial professionals being handed 1 million euros or more six years after the financial crisis. (bit.ly/1NVmivi)

The Telegraph

- John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor, said he was "worried" over the Financial Conduct Authority's decision not to publish a report into how the country's top lenders are run. (bit.ly/1Jijv0s)

Sky News

- A review of airport shopping sales to ensure VAT savings are being passed on to customers has been announced by George Osborne, the chancellor of the Exchequer. Osborne hopes the "extensive" review will help eligible shoppers benefit from the tax relief. (bit.ly/1PA5bzH)

- United Kingdom-produced gin is experiencing a boom in sales both at home and abroad. The British gin and tonic is now so popular that dedicated bars are popping up all around the United Kingdom. (bit.ly/1NTS0cu)

The Independent

- Hundreds of thousands of pounds in tax-free allowances were paid out during 2015 to peers who went through the entire year without ever contributing to debates in the House of Lords chamber, an analysis by the Independent has found. (ind.pn/1TsEePC)

- Walt Disney Co has pulled a Frozen-branded "Champagne-style" juice drink for kids after fears from alcohol campaigners that the product could encourage underage children to drink. (ind.pn/1ZDnt84)