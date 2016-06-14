PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 14

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Mounting fears that Britain will vote to leave the European Union this month have sent the cost of insurance against a collapse in the pound to an eight-year high. (bit.ly/1VW1N7q)

Andy Clarke, chief executive of Asda, has been ousted from his role managing one of Britain's "Big Four" grocers after a steep fall in sales and market share. He will be replaced by the head of Walmart's Chinese business, Sean Clarke. (bit.ly/1VW2ei5)

The Guardian

Hermes Investment Management is spearheading an effort to break with the City's notorious short-termism and push fund managers to focus on the social, environmental and economic consequences of investment decisions. (bit.ly/1VW1kSB)

FIFA has welcomed the decision by its financial auditor KPMG to resign. The break in a decade-long relationship was announced Monday, months after KPMG said it would review its work with football's scandal-hit world governing body. (bit.ly/1VW0xkO)

The Telegraph

Barclays is the British bank most exposed to the referendum on the UK's membership of the EU, as its international operations will be hit the most by Brexit according to analysts. (bit.ly/1VW0LbI)

Schneider Electric has resuscitated tie-up talks with software company Aveva, six months after abandoning plans for a 1.3 billion pounds ($1.85 billion) merger. (bit.ly/1VW2MV4)

Sky News

Goldman Sachs has rejected a demand from members of Parliament to probe into the collapse of BHS, that would drag its executives deeper into their inquiry. (bit.ly/1VW0Z2j)

Two directors of the vehicle which owned BHS until it plunged into administration in April discussed the payment of a 250,000 pounds ($355,150) bonus despite the retailer's ongoing cash flow problems. (bit.ly/1VW2Kwv)

The Independent

Mike Ashley, the founder of Sports Direct, has written to administrators to confirm that he is still interested in buying parts of collapsed retail chain BHS. (ind.pn/1VW1jye)

Libya's sovereign wealth fund will go head-to-head with Goldman Sachs in London's High Court over claims that the U.S. investment bank exploited the fund by encouraging it to make risky and ultimately worthless investments. (ind.pn/1VW2625) ($1 = 0.7039 pounds)