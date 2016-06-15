FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 15
#Funds News
June 15, 2016 / 12:25 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

A global flight to safety triggered by the prospect of Britain leaving the European Union and central banks' ability to stimulate economic growth pushed 10-year German government borrowing costs into negative territory for the first time in history. (bit.ly/1U7xnur)

British tenpin bowling operator Hollywood Bowl Group will unveil plans today for a stock market flotation valuing the company at about 280 million pounds ($395.11 million). (bit.ly/1U7x3eV)

The Guardian

Kingfisher, the owner of B&Q, will face further pressure over pay and conditions for staff at its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday when campaigners will ask the retailer to reverse cuts made this year. (bit.ly/1U7vMEN)

The UK government now fully backs a legal ban on polluting plastic microbeads in cosmetics and toiletries, environment minister George Eustice said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1U7wJNm)

The Telegraph

Betfred, the bookmaker led by billionaire chairman Fred Done, is to pay out more than 800,000 pounds ($1.13 million)after it was found that one of the company's VIP customers was betting online with stolen money. (bit.ly/1U7w0vM)

Equipment hire company Ashtead is to launch a 200 million-pound share buyback after a strong performance in the North American construction market helped push pre-tax profits up 24 percent to 616.7 million pounds. (bit.ly/1U7wqCc)

Sky News

A former finance executive, Barry Nightingale, at the airline Monarch will be installed on Wednesday in a top job at the troubled owner of Garfunkel's and Frankie & Benny's. (bit.ly/1U7vWfh)

Virgin Active, majority-owned by South African investment group Brait, is selling 35 UK gyms as it moves further to fund its expansion into luxury fitness clubs. (bit.ly/1U7wq5e)

The Independent

Evidence given by the former BHS owner Dominic Chappell at an enquiry into the collapse of the chain has been branded "not correct" by Goldman Sachs, days after a former financial adviser to the retailer slammed Chappell as a "Premier League liar". (ind.pn/1U7w7r4) ($1 = 0.7087 pounds) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
