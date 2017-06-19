June 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Bruno Iksil, a former JP Morgan trader accused of being behind the American investment bank's multibillion-dollar trading loss scandal, said that Jamie Dimon, the bank's chief executive, had been involved in the ultimately loss-making trades that his desk had bought. bit.ly/2su0na6

* Greencoat Renewables, a wind farm operator is planning to breeze on to the London and Dublin stock exchanges with a 219 million pounds float. bit.ly/2stUKIX

The Guardian

* Silvana Tenreyro, an economics professor from the London School of Economics who warned against Brexit, has been appointed to the Bank of England's interest rate-setting committee. bit.ly/2stV8H6

* ITV's hunt for a chief executive has narrowed to a shortlist that includes Andrew Griffith, chief operating officer at Sky, Paul Geddes, chief executive of Direct Line, and Rob Woodward, the outgoing chief executive of STV. bit.ly/2sttk5V

The Telegraph

* Boeing has unveiled an enlarged version of its best-selling 737 airliner at the Paris airshow as the U.S. aerospace giant battles back against European arch-rival Airbus . bit.ly/2sttwCb

* Orange SA is selling around a third of its stake in BT, just five months after the French state telecoms monopoly was released from a lock-up preventing a share sale. bit.ly/2stVzBi

Sky News

* Pension Protection Fund is putting the funds into the company which operates the M6 toll road, just days after it was sold to IFM Investors, its second group of Australian owners, according to Sky News. bit.ly/2stPyop

* Jaguar Land Rover says it is hunting 5,000 recruits as it bids to bolster its UK workforce despite concerns about the implications of the Brexit vote. bit.ly/2stKtMV

The Independent

* Google says it will step up its efforts to stem online extremism by putting more resources into identifying YouTube videos that spread hate. ind.pn/2stWaTy

* A survey of over 2,000 public and private sector employees conducted by Badenoch and Clark has revealed that two in five workers in the UK say that they have experienced workplace bias, and one in five have hidden their age, disability, social background or sexuality when applying for a job. ind.pn/2stCDCR