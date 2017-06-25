The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Talks to conclude a trade deal between the United States
and European Union will resume after the German elections in
September, America's chief trade negotiator ,Robert Lighthizer,
has said. bit.ly/2sRc1vM
* The Serious Fraud Office has launched an investigation
into the collapse of an Anglo-Iranian commodities trader linked
with Norman Lamont, the government's trade envoy to Iran. bit.ly/2sQYeW9
The Guardian
* British media secretary Karen Bradlewill this week
delivers her verdict on whether to greenlight Twenty-First
Century Fox's proposed 11.7 billion pounds ($14.90
billion) takeover of Sky Plc, or refer the deal to the
competition authorities for further scrutiny. bit.ly/2sQRreY
* Former chief of National Grid, Steve Holliday, said that
concerns over the threat posed by cyber-attacks on power
stations and electricity grids is "off the scale" in the UK
energy sector. bit.ly/2sQTuje
The Telegraph
* The 7 trillion pounds investment community in Britain will
learn this week the outcome of an investigation into the sector
by Financial Conduct Authority, with many braced for a shake-up
over transparency, fees and competition after years of
criticism. bit.ly/2sQQOlt
* Heavier investment in Britain's armed forces can
strengthen the UK not only militarily, but also economically,
according to a new research by PwC. bit.ly/2sRbdap
Sky News
* Anthony Hotson, who already sits on Cenkos Securities
board as a non-executive director and chairs its
remuneration committee, has been identified as the preferred
candidate to succeed the outgoing chief executive of the
company, according to Sky News. bit.ly/2s612l1
* The British government has said that Britain will maintain
duty-free access to its markets once it has left the European
Union for goods from dozens of developing countries. bit.ly/2sQVLLn
($1 = 0.7851 pounds)
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Andrew Hay)