PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 16

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

*Activist investor TCI Fund Management wants London Stock Exchange Plc board members to be personally liable for any payoff handed to Chief Executive Xavier Rolet unless it is disclosed and approved by shareholders. bit.ly/2hAYwPH

*In a letter to Greg Clark, the energy secretary, a group of trade associations, unions and energy storage companies asked the UK government to look at the risk of a supply crunch leading to a price rise because of Britain's dependence on imported gas and lack of storage capacity. bit.ly/2hCHn83

The Guardian

* Britain's trade unions have been warned they face increasing irrelevance without radical reform to attract new members in fast-growing sectors with large numbers of casual employees, such as the hospitality industry, according to a report from thinktank the Fabian Society and the Community union. bit.ly/2jva5bK

* Amazon is understood to have snapped up the UK TV rights to the U.S. Open tennis tournament, in a move likely to cause further speculation that it is a potential competitor in the upcoming Premier League rights auction. bit.ly/2jvf7oz

The Telegraph

* BBC is manoeuvring towards a 500 million pounds ($658.55 million) bid for full control of UKTV, the broadcaster behind the Dave and Gold channels, in what would be a major expansion into the advertising and pay-TV markets. bit.ly/2jv77nC

*Tensions between Asatsu-DK Inc and its biggest shareholder WPP Plc escalated on Tuesday night, after the UK-listed advertising company said it was prepared to increase its shareholding in Asatsu-DK instead of selling down its stake. bit.ly/2jw3EoJ

Sky News

* The number of people in work has fallen by the most in more than two years while wage growth has slipped further behind the cost of living, official figures show. Employment fell by 14,000 to just over 32 million in the three months to September, according to the Office for National Statistics. bit.ly/2jw3JZL

* Scotland is set to become the first country in the world to impose a minimum price for alcohol in a bid to improve public health. bit.ly/2jshLLP

The Independent

* Brexit is likely to damage the UK's productivity and could well force a more rapid rise in interest rates, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Wednesday. ind.pn/2jvgfbN

*Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc worries that border checks after Britain leaves the European Union will disrupt its global supply chain and is looking at measures to offset this, a member of its executive leadership said on Wednesday. ind.pn/2jvY8SV ($1 = 0.7592 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)