PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 9

Nov 9 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

British jobs would be put at risk by government plans not to match the EU's tough stance on dumped imports after Brexit, the steel industry warned. bit.ly/2hn9NCX

U.S. Hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital has taken a short position in drugmaker Prothena Corp Plc, a company backed by UK investor Neil Woodford, claiming that a key treatment is likely to prove a failure. bit.ly/2hlnu5z

The Guardian

Struggling care home provider Four Seasons, which is responsible for 17,000 elderly and vulnerable people, is set to be taken over by a U.S. hedge fund Terra Firma in a complex rescue deal being closely monitored by regulators. bit.ly/2hmBGeA

Uber Technologies Inc has taken a step forward in its plan to make autonomous "flying taxis" a reality, signing a contract with NASA to develop the software to manage them. bit.ly/2hlOqC0

The Telegraph

AT&T Inc Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said he had "no intention" of selling CNN and had "never offered" to, after reports emerged the media company was told by regulators a sale was needed to secure approval for its acquisition of Time Warner Inc. bit.ly/2hmzd3N

Financial Conduct Authority said it is now scanning the insurance market for anti-competitive behaviour just as London fights to retain its status as a financial hub post-Brexit. bit.ly/2hmdU2o

Sky News

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon held private talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May and finance minister Philip Hammond, according to Sky News. bit.ly/2hlPgPa

Priti Patel has offered the Prime Minister a "fulsome apology" as she resigned as International Development Secretary over secret foreign meetings. bit.ly/2hm1Uxx

The Independent

Patrick Vallance, president of research and development at the pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline Plc has been appointed as the British Government's chief scientific advisor. ind.pn/2hkZVto (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)