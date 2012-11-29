UK deputy PM backs new press law, contradicts Cameron

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said on Thursday he backed new legislation to regulate the press, contradicting Prime Minister David Cameron and raising the spectre of a split in the coalition government.

“On the basic model of a new self-regulatory body, established with a change to the law in principle, I believe this can be done in a proportionate and workable way,” Clegg told parliament.

“Changing the law is the only way to give us all the assurance that the new regulator isn’t just independent for a few months or years, but is independent for good,” he added.