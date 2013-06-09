PRESS DIGEST-Sunday British business - June 9

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

SUNDAY TIMES

OSBORNE KICKS OFF LLOYDS SALE

Finance minister George Osborne is expected to use his Mansion House speech to signal an early sale of the government’s stake in Lloyds Banking Group. The sale of discounted shares to the public could raise up to 17 billion pounds ($26 billion).

ROYAL MAIL FLOAT HIT BY PENSION ROW

Royal Mail plans to cap retirement payments for postal staff have angered unions and could cause problems for the state-owned postal service’s planned float. The Communication Workers’ Union has rejected proposals from Royal Mail to cap increases in pensionable pay at the rate of inflation for its final salary scheme members.

SMALL INVESTORS FACE BIG LOSSES IN CO-OP RESCUE

Plans being discussed with the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority may mean bondholders in the Co-operative Bank lose between 20 percent and 30 percent of their cash as part of a restructuring plan to plug a capital shortfall.

SEVERN TRENT SUITORS WEIGH LAST-DITCH BID

The consortium made up of a Kuwaiti sovereign wealth fund and two pension companies is weighing up a fourth bid approach for water firm Severn Trent after the utility rejected its latest offer on Friday.

WATCHDOG REJECTS TWO FOR L&G FINANCE CHIEF

The City regulator has rebuffed two candidates for the position of Chief Financial Officer at Legal & General, including senior accountant Oliver Tant.

VIRGIN WINES FOR SALE

Online wine firm Direct Wines is considering selling the British operations of Virgin Wines. German wine seller Hawesko is the favourite to buy Virgin.

AA AND SAGA TO SPLIT AFTER DEBT DEAL

Acromas, the parent of breakdown service the AA and over-fifties specialist Saga, is preparing a refinancing that could split up the company, one of Britain’s largest private firms.

PUNCH IN BID TO KNOCK OUT LOANS

Pubs firm Punch Taverns is expected to propose a new restructuring plan this week to help it shake off its debt.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

TOUGHER RULES FOR BANKERS

The report from the parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards is expected to recommend a radical overhaul of the way that bankers who oversee failed institutions are punished.

TREASURY ‘INTERFERED’ IN CO-OP BID FOR LLOYDS BRANCHES

Lord Levene has written to the finance minister George Osborne alleging that political interference played a role in the failed deal to sell over 600 Lloyds Banking branches to the Co-op.

BSKYB IN BROADBAND PRICE WAR WITH BT OVER NEW SPORTS OFFER

BSkyB is set to announce significant price cuts to its broadband packages as it responds to competition from BT’s free sports TV channels.

SUITORS ON VERGE OF WALKING AWAY FROM SEVERN TRENT BID

The consortium trying to buy Severn Trent is on the verge of walking away after its third offer was spurned by the utility’s board.

CITY GRANDEE SIR ROGER CARR CONFIRMED AS BAE CHAIRMAN

Centrica chairman Roger Carr is expected to be confirmed as the new chairman of defence giant BAE Systems this week.

CENTRICA SEEKS PARTNERS FOR IRISH ENERGY COMPANY BID

British Gas owner Centrica is planning an initial bid for Ireland’s state energy firm Bord Gais Energy, ahead of a first round deadline this week. Centrica is talking to possible partners about raising a joint bid for the energy supplier, whose sale could fetch 1 billion pounds.

BLAIR STRIKES GOLD IN DEAL WITH MONGOLIA

Ex-British Prime Minister Tony Blair has negotiated a contract to advise the Mongolian government as the country undergoes a rapid economic transformation underpinned by the vast copper and gold mine Oyu Tolgoi. The government has been in dispute with Rio Tinto over issues relating to the mine.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

PAYDAY LENDERS FACE COMPETITION PROBE

The Office of Fair Trading is expected to refer the payday loans industry to competition regulator the Competition Commission. It is concerned that there is no legal power to restrict “irresponsible” lending to borrowers who cannot afford to repay.

INDEPENDENT ON SUNDAY

German bank Commerzbank has launched court proceedings in Britain against Turkish billionaire and founder of Turkcell Mehmet Karamehmet, according to documents seen by the paper. It is unclear what the dispute is about.