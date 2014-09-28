SUNDAY BRITISH BUSINESS - SEPT 28

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday. Reuters has not independently verified these media reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE SUNDAY TIMES

BANKS’ 14 BILLION POUNDS PENANCE FOR CREDIT CRISIS SINS

The three British banks accused of rigging the foreign exchange market - Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and HSBC - are facing a total of about 14 billion pounds ($23 billion) in fines to settle a welter of investigations into their conduct in the run-up to the financial crisis, analysts at Bank of America said.

BRANSON‘S BIG PAYDAY AS VIRGIN MONEY LISTS

Richard Branson will be hoping to realise a paper profit of several hundred million pounds with the 2 billion pound stock market float of Virgin Money IPO-VMH.L. He is expected to unveil plans this week to take the bank and financial services company private.

HIKMA BIDS $1 BILLION FOR AMERICAN DRUGMAKER

The London-listed drugs maker Hikma Pharmaceuticals is working on plans to buy American rival CorePharma for up to $1 billion.

GREENE KING TO RAISE SPIRIT BID

Greene King is weighing up an improved 700 million pound offer for rival Spirit.

OSMOND REDISCOVERS TASTE FOR RESTAURANTS WITH STRADA FEAST

Hugh Osmond will make a return to the restaurant industry this week - 13 years after leaving Pizza Express - with the 37 million pound purchase of the Italian dining chain Strada.

SPRUCED UP ANGLIAN POISED FOR 150 MILLION MARKET RETURN

Anglian Home Improvements has opened the window to a stock market comeback, with its owners hiring investment bankers to plot a 150 million pound listing.

ELECTRA CHAIRMAN SLAMS ACTIVIST

The chairman of Electra, the listed private equity firm, has delivered a withering assessment of plans by an activist investor to add 1 billion pound of value to the business.

THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

IAG CLEARS FLIGHT PATH FOR FIRST DIVIDEND

International Consolidated Airlines Group is clearing a flight path towards paying its first dividend since its creation in 2011 through the merger of British Airways and Spain’s Iberia. Analysts believe shareholders will receive their first payment at the end of its 2015 financial year.

AVIVA HEAD SLAMS CAR INSURANCE REVIEW

The head of insurer Aviva slammed the government’s competition watchdog’s attempt to reform the motor insurance market. Wilson said the CMA’s investigation “had a flat tyre before it hit the road”.

EU LIFTS PAYOUT BAR ON NORTHERN ROCK

The government should soon start to receive dividends from the nationalised lenders Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley after an EU ruling paved the way for “dividend-blocking” bondholders to be bought out. (1 US dollar = 0.6155 British pound) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)