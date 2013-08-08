FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - August 8
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2013 / 1:01 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - August 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

JPMORGAN FACES NEW CRIMINAL PROBE OVER MORTGAGES

()

CARGILL EXPANDS IN ENERGY AS BANKS RETREAT

()

MONDELEZ RAISES BUYBACK TO $6 BLN

()

HILTON EYES RETURN TO PUBLIC MARKET

()

OLD MUTUAL HAILS HEAD START IN AFRICA‘S ‘VIRGIN TERRITORY’

()

GROUPON INVESTORS WELCOME BUYBACK AND NEW CHIEF

()

Overview

The U.S. Department of Justice is scrutinising JPMorgan Chase & Co’s sale of mortgage-backed securities in a new side to the government’s probe of the bank that lost $6 billion in a trading debacle last year.

U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill is expanding its trading operation to move more oil, coal, natural gas and power, despite the banking industry’s retreat from physical energy markets.

Mondelez International, the packaged food company spun out of Kraft Foods, gave the go-ahead to a $4.8 billion boost to its share buyback programme.

Blackstone-controlled hotel conglomerate Hilton Worldwide is considering a U.S. float that could mean a listing as soon as early 2014, people familiar with the matter said.

Insurer Old Mutual’s Chief Executive Julian Roberts warned European rivals that they would find it difficult follow its quick move into Sub-Saharan Africa.

Groupon on Wednesday appointed Eric Lefkofsky its new chief executive, five months after the company ousted its founder, Andrew Mason and named Lefkofsky its interim CEO.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.