PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - August 8

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

JPMORGAN FACES NEW CRIMINAL PROBE OVER MORTGAGES

CARGILL EXPANDS IN ENERGY AS BANKS RETREAT

MONDELEZ RAISES BUYBACK TO $6 BLN

HILTON EYES RETURN TO PUBLIC MARKET

OLD MUTUAL HAILS HEAD START IN AFRICA‘S ‘VIRGIN TERRITORY’

GROUPON INVESTORS WELCOME BUYBACK AND NEW CHIEF

Overview

The U.S. Department of Justice is scrutinising JPMorgan Chase & Co’s sale of mortgage-backed securities in a new side to the government’s probe of the bank that lost $6 billion in a trading debacle last year.

U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill is expanding its trading operation to move more oil, coal, natural gas and power, despite the banking industry’s retreat from physical energy markets.

Mondelez International, the packaged food company spun out of Kraft Foods, gave the go-ahead to a $4.8 billion boost to its share buyback programme.

Blackstone-controlled hotel conglomerate Hilton Worldwide is considering a U.S. float that could mean a listing as soon as early 2014, people familiar with the matter said.

Insurer Old Mutual’s Chief Executive Julian Roberts warned European rivals that they would find it difficult follow its quick move into Sub-Saharan Africa.

Groupon on Wednesday appointed Eric Lefkofsky its new chief executive, five months after the company ousted its founder, Andrew Mason and named Lefkofsky its interim CEO.