PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 21
May 21, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

PFIZER SCRAMBLES TO KEEP ASTRA BID ALIVE

(link.reuters.com/rub59v)

GOLDMAN MOVES TO OFFLOAD METALS WAREHOUSES

(link.reuters.com/sub59v)

CREDIT SUISSE UNDONE BY “BRAZEN” MISCONDUCT

(link.reuters.com/tub59v)

GERMANY FINDS EVIDENCE OF FOREX RATE-FIXING

(link.reuters.com/vub59v)

BP‘S CHIEF ECONOMIST LEAVES FOR ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY

(link.reuters.com/wub59v)

Overview

Pfizer scrambled for support from AstraZeneca’s shareholders as the UK drugmaker rejected its offer of a 55 pound-per-share deal, and said there was no chance of renewed talks.

Goldman Sachs has started the sale procedure for Metro International Trade Services - its metal warehouses network - calling it the right time to explore a sale, and the business not strategic to its clients.

Credit Suisse’s brazen misconduct and shamefully inadequate internal inquiry led to the Swiss bank pleading guilty to criminal wrongdoing, Attorney General cited as reasons for the guilty plea.

Germany’s financial watchdog charged Europe’s biggest bank HSBC, U.S. bank JPMorgan and France’s Credit Agricole with rigging financial benchmarks linked to the euro, exposing them to potential fines.

BP’s chief economist Christof Ruhl, who had been overseeing the energy giant’s long-term energy outlook, has decided to leave the company to join as research head at Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
