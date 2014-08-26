FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 27
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2014 / 11:51 PM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

U.S. deploys drones as it considers air strikes on Isis in Syria (on.ft.com/1pDSE3o)

EU looks to Italy’s foreign minister as foreign policy chief

(on.ft.com/YWHb4E)

Warren Buffett defends Burger King’s tax deal

(on.ft.com/1tALfms)

RBS faces 15 mln stg penalty for poor mortgage records and advice (on.ft.com/1qriqaB)

WPP profits rise despite sales ‘ravaged’ by strong pound

(on.ft.com/VPZ9DP)

Overview

The United States is preparing military options, including surveillance flights, to pressure Islamic State in Syria, U.S. officials said on Monday.

Europe’s leaders are set to select Federica Mogherini, Italy’s foreign minister, as EU foreign policy chief at a summit on Saturday, despite worries among some EU countries that she is too inexperienced and will not be tough enough on Russia.

Warren Buffett defended his role in Burger King’s $11.4 billion acquisition of coffee and doughnuts chain Tim Hortons, that will see the U.S. fast food chain’s headquarters move to Canada as part of the tax inversion deal.

The United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority could fine Royal Bank of Scotland about 15 million pounds ($24.82 million) over its mortgage record-keeping and advice to borrowers, according to two people familiar with the matter.

WPP, the world’s largest advertising company, said the strong British pound “ravaged” its revenues, wiping more than 400 million pounds $661.72 million) off its net sales in the first half of the year.

$1 = 0.6045 British Pounds Compiled by Karen Rebelo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.