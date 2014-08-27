PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 28

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

IMF’s Christine Lagarde placed under formal investigation

ECB signs up BlackRock to advise on bond buying

Tesco sales down 4 pct as it struggles to fend off German discount stores (on.ft.com/1pIKTJh)

Rivals raise the heat in Brazil telecoms

Ryanair launches 'business class' as it aims for corporate market (on.ft.com/YXzwTI)

Zara sparks outcry over T-shirt's similarity to Holocaust clothing (on.ft.com/1tDEiB7)

The head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, is facing a formal investigation by a French court for alleged negligence in a political fraud affair dating from 2008 when she was finance minister.

The European Central Bank has hired BlackRock Solutions to provide consultancy services in its preparations for a programme to buy asset-backed securities.

Sales at Tesco slipped 4 percent on a quarterly basis according to industry data, highlighting the wounds inflicted by the supermarket price war on Britain’s No.1 grocer.

The battle for Brazil’s telecoms market is hotting up after one of the country’s largest phone companies, Grupo Oi SA , unveiled plans to take over Telecom Italia’s local mobile business.

Europe’s largest budget carrier Ryanair is set to offer “business class” service on all of its flights as it tries to gain a bigger share of the European corporate travel market.

Fashion chain Zara, owned by Spain’s Inditex, pulled from sale on Wednesday a striped children’s top decorated with a large six-pointed star following public outcry that it resembled clothing worn by inmates in Nazi concentration camps during the Holocaust. (Compiled by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)