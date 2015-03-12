FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 12
#Market News
March 12, 2015 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

DEUTSCHE AND SANTANDER FAIL U.S. STRESS TEST

(on.ft.com/19cUhjK)

BOE DECIDED TO HIDE SFO CRIMINAL PROBE

(on.ft.com/1EcSNA7)

RBS SUFFERS SETBACK IN £30M LAWSUIT

(on.ft.com/1HFwGU0)

BROTHER INDUSTRIES AGREES TO BUY DOMINO PRINTING IN 1 BLN POUND DEAL

(on.ft.com/1AgJrzk)

Overview

The U.S. Fed has slashed capital plans of Deutsche Bank AG and Banco Santander SA, saying they have serious deficiencies in capital planning and risk management.

Bank of England officials admitted that the bank kept secret a Serious Fraud Office move to launch a criminal investigation into the bank.

The Royal Bank of Scotland, which was sued by Property Alliance Group over alleged libor manipulation, lost a pre-trial battle in a 30 million pound lawsuit.

Japan’s Brother Industries Ltd will buy Britain’s Domino Printing Sciences for about 1 billion pounds. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
