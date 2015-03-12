PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 12

March 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BROTHER INDUSTRIES AGREES TO BUY DOMINO PRINTING IN 1 BLN POUND DEAL
The U.S. Fed has slashed capital plans of Deutsche Bank AG and Banco Santander SA, saying they have serious deficiencies in capital planning and risk management.
Bank of England officials admitted that the bank kept secret a Serious Fraud Office move to launch a criminal investigation into the bank.
The Royal Bank of Scotland, which was sued by Property Alliance Group over alleged libor manipulation, lost a pre-trial battle in a 30 million pound lawsuit.
Japan's Brother Industries Ltd will buy Britain's Domino Printing Sciences for about 1 billion pounds.