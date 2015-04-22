PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 22

April 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

U.S. PROSECUTORS CHARGE BRITISH FUTURES TRADER OVER 'FLASH CRASH' (on.ft.com/1HrHbMi)

GOLDMAN WARNS OF SELL-OFF IF LABOUR WINS (on.ft.com/1JrLwxQ)

ROBUST CREDIT SUISSE RESULTS LEAVE THIAM WITH BIGGER CHALLENGE (on.ft.com/1GgB9PN)

TEVA OFFERS $40.1BN FOR U.S. RIVAL MYLAN (bit.ly/1IEfGxw)

Overview

Navinder Singh Sarao, a UK futures trader, has been charged by U.S. authorities for allegedly contributing to the 2010 “flash crash”, which saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunge more than 600 points in a matter of minutes.

Goldman Sachs has warned that a Labour-led UK government is likely to spark a sell-off by investors, while a Conservative victory would probably be cheered in the markets.

The quandary for Credit Suisse’s incoming Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam is that its investment bank is seen as a problem child, a volatile earner that sucks up so much capital investors fear for their dividends and increasingly worry about impending dilution if the bank needs to raise more cash.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, the largest generic drugmaker in the world, set the stage for the biggest pharma deal of 2015 by launching an unsolicited $40 billion offer to buy its nearest rival Mylan NV. Earlier this month, Mylan made an unsolicited $28.9 billion offer for Perrigo Company Plc, an Ireland-based maker of cough medicines and allergy remedies.