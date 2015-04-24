PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 24

April 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

FTSE CHIEFS FRUSTRATED BY TORY TACTICS (on.ft.com/1aVXwfn)

CAMERON AND MERKEL PLEDGE TO SEND SHIPS TO MEDITERRANEAN (on.ft.com/1OihDqj)

STRONG DOLLAR WEIGHS ON US BLUE-CHIPS (on.ft.com/1FhIRHZ)

DEUTSCHE BANK PAYS RECORD FINE FOR LIBOR MANIPULATION (on.ft.com/1FhIRHZ)

COMCAST WALKS AWAY FROM $45 BILLION TWC DEAL (on.ft.com/1EwGhyZ)

NASDAQ SURPASSES ITS DOTCOM BOOM RECORD (on.ft.com/1yYHnBr)

Overview

Business leaders have become frustrated at the tactics and tone of the Conservative election campaign. Twenty FTSE 100 and other business leaders told the FT that they are anxious that despite presiding over an economic recovery, David Cameron has not opened a lead over Labour.

David Cameron and Angela Merkel led pledges to send more ships to deal with a Mediterranean refugee crisis in a move that marked a sharp policy about-turn for both the UK and Germany.

International sales at US blue-chips are being hit by the strong dollar and the emerging markets slowdown, despite the companies enjoying a recovery at home.

Deutsche Bank paid a record $2.5 billion to authorities in the U.S. and UK to settle allegations that it manipulated the Libor benchmark rate. The bank was also ordered to dismiss seven employees, while a London subsidiary, DB Group Services, is pleading guilty to U.S. criminal wire fraud charges.

Comcast has pulled its $45 billion bid for Time Warner Cable after failing to convince regulators that a deal that would have transformed the US media and internet landscape was in the public interest.

The Nasdaq Composite closed in record territory on Thursday, completing a 15-year recovery from one of the most spectacular equity market busts experienced by investors. (Compiled by Supriya Kurane)